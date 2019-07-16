WWE News: Former Champion Undergoing Surgery And Will Be Out Until Next Year

Injuries are something that all superstars simply need to handle at some point or another.

Injuries are something that all wrestlers need to handle at one point or another in their career, and it’s never something easy to accept. There are some who would rather try and work through the pain, but that usually only leads to bigger issues and worse injuries. Then again, there are superstars who know that they need to have surgery or help in fixing the problem, and one former champion in WWE is about to be out until 2020 due to just that.

Mickie James was involved in the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, but she has not been seen on WWE television since that time. Fans have wondered why she hasn’t been seen on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, but now, it’s known why the former champion hasn’t been around.

According to Wrestling Inc., Mickie James is actually having surgery on Tuesday, and it will be done at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. James needs surgery to repair the ACL in her right knee, and it’s going to put her on the shelf for quite some time.

The expected timeframe for Mickie James to be out of the ring is seven to nine months, which means that she could possibly return by WrestleMania 36 next year.

Even though James has not been seen on television much, she had been on the card for different WWE live events. It was one of those house shows where the injury was said to have taken place early in June.

Mickie James was wrestling Carmella at a live event in Waco, Texas, on June 6, but it came to a sudden end. At one point, James went down awkwardly and it led to a loss to Carmella, but the issue at hand was much more serious than the end result of the match.

The week after that match, James had an MRI that revealed a tear in her ACL that was severe enough to require surgery. It has been more than a month since the injury happened, but finally, the surgery will take place and get Mickie James back on the road to recovery.

Interestingly enough, this will be the first major surgery for James, and that’s an impressive stat for someone who has been wrestling for two decades. Mickie James did sign a multi-year deal with WWE back in December of 2016, and it’s not known when that may actually expire. For now, it is known that she will not be seen on television again anytime soon, but hopefully, James will be able to take part in WrestleMania 36 in 2020.