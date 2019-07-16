Kate Mara Shows Off Toned Tummy Just Two Months After Giving Birth While Out On A Family Stroll

House of Cards star Kate Mara welcomed her first child two months ago in May. Sharing her daughter with her husband Jamie Bell, the family of three were seen strolling around their home city of Burbank, California, over the weekend, reported The Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old actress was seen donning a white, belly-revealing shirt that showed off a glimpse of her toned abdomen, revealing the hard work she has done to get back to her pre-baby body. Along with the shirt, Kate wore black, loose-fitting pants and a light beige jacket with white stripes and frills around the sleeve cuffs and collar. She added an over-sized straw shoulder bag and black sunglasses, while sporting a pair of black slip-on shoes with silver embellishments. As she walked alongside her husband pushing the baby stroller, she was seen sipping on an iced coffee.

Jamie looked casual in a white, half button-up shirt and black sunglasses that matched those of his wife. He also donned a pair of black pants while finishing the look with white sneakers. The couple’s baby appeared to be sleeping in the covered stroller.

The Pose actress announced the arrival of her baby daughter in May via popular social media site Instagram. Alongside an adorable photo of her newborn’s tiny feet, the actress wrote, “We had a baby a couple weeks ago…Here are her feet,” followed by a red heart. The announcement was met with hundreds of fan comments congratulating the new mom.

The Billy Elliot actor’s daughter is his second child. He shares a 5-year-old son with Westworld star and ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Recently, Kate appeared on the podcast Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, where she opened up about the difficulties she experienced during her pregnancy and having to undergo a C-section, after which she spent three days hospitalized, despite originally planning on a home birth. The C-section came after she was diagnosed with the liver condition Cholestasis, which is a disease that can potentially harm the baby.

“I was genuinely terrified of what [having the c-section] meant and what could happen and all of these things, and then of course just being tired made me that much more scared, I think.”

The actress also admitted that she had suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her daughter and told the podcast that she was scared her second pregnancy wouldn’t make it to full term.

“We were both so nervous. I was nervous that it was going to happen again, you know? So it just ruins the excitement. I shouldn’t be too excited.”

The proud new parents met on the set of the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four and were married in 2017.