Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Claims Scheana Shay ‘Saved’ Her After Husband Eddie Cibrian Cheated

Find out why Brandi Glanville is actually thankful for the 'Vanderpump Rules' star.

Brandi Glanville is thankful to Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay, despite the fact that Shay slept with her former husband of nine years, Eddie Cibrian.

During a recent taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, via the Bravo Insider, Glanville, who shares two sons with Cibrian, said that while she went through extreme emotions after learning of Cibrian and Shay’s affair, the cheating revelation “saved” her.

“Going through the divorce and Scheana was one of the people that slept with my ex-husband… Listen, I’m over it but certain things trigger me and I get PTSD and it happens. But I sat down with Scheana and it was hard,” Glanville said.

As fans of Glanville well know, Cibrian was caught cheating on her with country singer LeAnn Rimes as they worked on a Lifetime movie together. Then, after their affair was blasted on headlines around the country, Shay came forward as another one of the actor’s mistresses.

Although Glanville suggested that she may have stayed with Cibrian if Rimes was the only person he had cheated on her with, she ultimately decided to call it quits on their marriage after it was confirmed that he had multiple affairs behind her back.

“When I found out about her, she saved me because I left him,” she added.

Years ago, as Lisa Vanderpump launched her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, Glanville was seen sitting down with Shay for a crossover episode to discuss her relationship with Cibrian. Since then, the two ladies have been spotted together on a couple of occasions and have even posed for social media photos with one another.

Loading...

Earlier this year, during an interview with the Daily Mail, Shay spoke highly of Glanville and said that she would love to see her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s upcoming 10th season, which is expected to begin production soon.

“I would love to see her back on the show,” Shay said at the time. “As far as an entertaining television show goes, Brandi needs to be back on.”

While Shay also said that she did not want to see Glanville giving Vanderpump a hard time if she were to return to the series for its upcoming season, Vanderpump has since announced that she will not be a part of Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.