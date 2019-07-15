Lisa Vanderpump Returns Home To L.A. After Attending Mom’s Funeral In England, Reflects On ‘Sad Year’ On Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump's mother died suddenly in June.

Lisa Vanderpump is back in Los Angeles after flying to London, England to attend the funeral of her late mother, Jean Vanderpump, who died suddenly last month.

In a July 14 post on Twitter, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is currently in production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, said she was “thankful” to be home after enduring a “very sad year.”

“Thankful to be home… Sometimes life can change so drastically, it’s been a very sad year but hoping to move forward. Will never forget tho. The ones who are loved and lost,” she tweeted. “Thank you for your kind words and happy Sunday.”

Vanderpump most definitely had a “very sad year.” In April of 2018, after tragically losing her older brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide, Vanderpump embarked on a turmoil-filled season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which included her co-stars accusing her of leaking a story to Radar Online.

In the story, Dorit Kemsley was accused of abandoning a chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, Vanderpump’s animal rescue center in West Hollywood, California. Although Vanderpump told Kemsley to her face that she understood why she couldn’t keep the animal, who was reportedly biting her husband and kids, Vanderpump was accused of being secretly upset about the incident.

Vanderpump was also accused of sharing key details about Kemsley’s decision to re-home the dog with Radar Online that no one else would have known. Still, she denied all claims of having leaked the story.

Following Vanderpump’s dramatic ninth season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she announced she would not be continuing on with the series for Season 10.

In a statement to Us Weekly magazine in June at the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood, Vanderpump said that she made the decision to end her nine-season run on the show after going through a very difficult year.

Loading...

“I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she explained.

In addition to opening TomTom in West Hollywood last summer, Vanderpump also opened a brand new spot in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Caesar’s Palace.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 8.