Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Beautiful Pic Of ‘Haitian Sunset’ On Instagram

While in Haiti, Michelle Pfeiffer was captured taking in a breathtaking sunset scene. She shared the image of her profile peering to the right as a small boat passed by the falling ball of fire in the sky. Her white shirt complimented the swath of sand between the storied actress and the water’s edge.

The 61-year-old actress deserved to be doing nothing except relaxing as her latest role gets set to command the silver screen on October 18. As Queen Ingrith, Pfeiffer went to war with Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

When Aurora (Elle Fanning), ignored her mother’s command telling her not to marry Ingrith’s son, Prince Philip, the feisty girl ended up feuding with her parent. Because of that, the epic film takes on revenge in a big way as Maleficent’s formidable new foe decides to make Aurora her own.

The official trailer for the upcoming film describes its content.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which…events hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

This mystical project meant hard-working Pfeiffer needed to relocate to England to film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at Pinewood Studios from May until August of last year. It’s doubtful she saw much of the sun during those days honing her skills as an otherworldly evil ruler.

Since then, Michelle Pfeiffer has shed her armor, swapping the heavy costume for much lighter fare, especially while in the Caribbean hot spot of Haiti. Hopefully, her holiday is filled with lazy days soaking up lots of rays.

Due to her busy life, Pfeiffer probably won’t stay in Haiti very long. Originally from Southern California, Michelle travels a lot for her job and she also travels to support husband David E. Kelley’s work as well.

Prior to Season 2 of Kelley’s Big Little Lies, Michelle joined her spouse at New York’s Lincoln Center to welcome the return of the hit HBO show, reports the Daily Mail.

For the event, Pfeiffer — who has been nominated for three Oscars — wore a tailored look. Her gray plaid suit was rather plain — except she layered the jacket over a black satin camisole. She strutted her stuff in a pair of patent stilettos while wearing her long blonde locks in lovely loose waves.

Going forward, Michelle Pfeiffer isn’t going to be getting much more downtime. She’s in pre-production for two films, one of which is titled French Exit. The film is about a story based in — you guessed it — France, so what can we say but bon voyage, Michelle. Enjoy being a Parisian, at least for a little while.