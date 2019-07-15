Is The ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast Jealous Of ‘Younger’ And ‘Single’ Tinsley Mortimer?

Are the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City jealous of the youngest member of the show, 43-year-old Tinsley Mortimer?

According to Hollywood Life, the cast of the long-running Bravo TV reality show has been warned that a potential cast shakeup could happen ahead of Season 12, and because of that, several of the older women on the series, including Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan, have grown concerned.

“Ramona [Singer] and Sonja [Morgan] feel a bit threatened by Tinsley who they know is younger and hot and recently single again,” a source said on July 14.

As the insider explained, Singer and Morgan are reportedly well-aware that the network is trying to attract a younger crowd. So, when it comes to their future on the show, they are allegedly feeling a bit nervous as they prepare for the upcoming start of filming on Season 12.

“The entire full-time cast would like to come back and they’d like to see each other come back deep down, they feel they’re great, but they are anticipating some firings and hirings,” the source said.

While Bravo TV may not make any official casting changes for some time, the Hollywood Life report said that the only two housewives who should feel truly safe are Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley, and added that none of the series’ stars have received contracts for Season 12 quite yet.

Mortimer was first added to The Real Housewives of New York City cast in 2017 for the series’ ninth season.

Throughout her first few seasons of the show, Mortimer was seen coping with an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Kluth, who she initially met through her former costar, Carole Radziwill. Then, during the show’s 11th season, the couple called it quits.

Although there have been rumors suggesting that Mortimer’s latest split from Kluth was only announced in an effort to get Mortimer’s costars to stop talking about the drama between them, Mortimer has insisted that she and Kluth have most definitely split and that seems to be the case. After all, during a taping of Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, Mortimer’s mother, Dale Mercer, confirmed she had recently gone on a couple of dates with former Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush.

To see more of Mortimer and her costars, don’t miss the second part of the three-part Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion, which airs this Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.