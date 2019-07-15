‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Rare & Adorable Photo Of Three Kids Together: ‘My Whole World’

Once again, Chelsea Houska is melting her fans’ hearts with another sweet photo of her three kiddos.

The Teen Mom 2 star does not use her Instagram account as much as many of her other co-stars do, posting just a few times a week, if that. But when she does share a new photo or video with her army of fans, they go absolutely wild. The reality star boasts an impressive following of over 5.6 million on Instagram alone and almost every day, that number seems to climb. In the most recent photo that was shared with her followers, Chelsea melts hearts with a picture of all three of her kids — Aubree, Watson, and Layne.

The sweet photo snapshot the three siblings in the middle of a grassy area, swinging on a green-colored swing set. Aubree appears all the way to the right in the image, wearing a big smile on her face while her hair blows in the wind. She looks as sweet as can be in a black and white colored dress. In the middle is 10-month-old Layne, who is the youngest in the group of siblings. The tot has a serious look on her face as she leans against the front of the plastic swing and looks off into the distance. Layne is sporting a yellow outfit with her chunky little thighs peaking out of the legs of the swing.

All the way to the left in the image in the only boy in the sibling group — little Watson. The 2-year-old goes shirtless for the occasion, wearing only a pair of shorts. He is all smiles as he looks at his sisters while swinging away. In just a few short hours of the post going live on Chelsea’s account, it’s earned her rave reviews from her fans with over 289,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.

While most fans commented on the post to gush over the adorable kids, countless others couldn’t help but comment to let Chelsea know that they’re huge fans of hers. A few others simply took to the post to comment with different emoji.

“3 peas in a pod,” one follower gushed with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Your babies are precious! Y’all are my favorite TM family!,” one of Chelsea’s followers raved.

“Layne looks like she’s thinking hard over her life choices, lol! Same girl, same,” another fan commented with a crying face emoji.

For fans who want to stay up-to-date with Chelsea and her sweet family, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.