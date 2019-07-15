‘The Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suite Spoilers: Tyler Takes Control And Hannah’s Blushing

Monday night, viewers will watch Hannah Brown make big decisions regarding her remaining four men on The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that she faces some major drama along with intensely romantic moments, and a new sneak peek shares a bit of the steamy date that she will have with Tyler Cameron.

ABC shared a video clip of a couple’s massage that Hannah and Tyler have during their date in Greece. Some moments from this massage have already been incorporated into previous sneak peeks, but this one lays the groundwork for how things get incredibly intimate as the massage plays out.

As the clip begins, Hannah and Tyler are on separate tables flirting with one another as their massages are done. The Bachelorette spoilers share that at one point, Hannah will admit that she is blushing as Tyler talks about how being next to her is making it hard for him to relax. He’ll tease that he wants to pounce on her on that table, and it looks like soon he’ll make his move.

The sneak peek shows that as Hannah has her eyes closed, enjoying her massage, Tyler will quietly get up from his table. He’ll take over Hannah’s massage as the two spa employees hustle out of the room. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that this takeover is what leads to the sizzling-hot moments that fans have seen in other previews where Tyler will soon start to kiss her.

Viewers know that this massage session will lead to some of the steamiest moments yet between Hannah and Tyler. The Bachelorette star will again mention how he makes her blush, and he will do his best to make the most of this opportunity.

The Inquisitr has previously detailed that Hannah will consider taking a step back when it comes to the overnight portion of this date. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that she will acknowledge that the chemistry between them is quite intense, but she will worry that they need to make an effort to ensure there is more than just a physical attraction between them.

Hannah will suggest that perhaps she will not offer Tyler the chance to head to the fantasy suites. However, The Bachelorette spoilers have revealed that the two do, indeed, spend the night together.

Fans are falling in love with this pairing of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron together. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that the connection between these two will continue to intensify, but that ultimately, things may not end as many are hoping. The final rose ceremony and finale episodes are just a couple of weeks away, and viewers are buzzing over how things reportedly end.