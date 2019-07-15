Camille Grammer Reportedly Eyeing Full-Time ‘RHOBH’ Role Despite Being Shunned By Cast After Reunion Drama

The friend of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' only seems to have Lisa Vanderpump by her side.

Camille Grammer is not on the best of terms with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the drama-filled Season 9 reunion. The friend of the housewives is reportedly being accused of pot stirring by the core members of the cast of the Bravo reality show, and some of them think she showed up at the recent RHOBH reunion to secure herself a full-time spot on the show next season.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Camille is not on speaking terms with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast ever since the reunion and that they feel she “came just to cause drama and ratings.” The source added that the main RHOBH cast members feel that Camille is only talking to Lisa Vanderpump, who is currently her only friend from the show, to cause drama.

A second RHOBH source revealed that Grammer is hoping to score a full-time Housewives spot once her only ally on the show is gone. Vanderpump recently announced she will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10.

“Camille Grammer is hopeful that she can get a diamond again next year. She feels she brings a lot to the show and she views it as a serious job which is why she speaks her mind the way she does. She really wants to work and be full-time.”

While Camille is reportedly not on speaking terms with most of the Real Housewives cast — which includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Denise Richards — she recently gave an update on Lisa Vanderpump to TooFab. Camille confirmed that her friendship with the former RHOBH queen bee is “good” and that Lisa is “healing” following the death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, last month.

Camille described her experience on Season 9 of RHOBH as “stressful.” Viewers of the Bravo hit witnessed the devastation of Camille’s Malibu home in the 2018 California wildfires just two days after her longtime assistant passed away. The mom of two was also shown defending Lisa Vanderpump against claims she leaked tabloid stories, which put Camille at odds with the RHOBH cast members she labeled the “Puppy Gate Girl Gang.”

After an especially heated blowout with Dorit Kemsley, Camille took to her Bravo blog to rehash the mean girl gang-up that prefaced her heated exchange with the swimsuit designer. Camille noted that the snarkiness of the “Puppy Gate Girl Gang” was especially upsetting after her back-to-back tragedies, and she accused the RHOBH co-stars of taking advantage of her vulnerability amid her post-fire ordeal.

“I walked into an ambush,” Grammer wrote. “Following a short appetizer of feigned sympathy, I was treated to a main course of scorn and antipathy.”

The drama-filled season was capped off with the emotional reunion, where the RHOBH cast reportedly put Camille in the hot seat in Vanderpump’s absence and called her out for her two-faced behavior this season.

After a rollercoaster year, Camille told Toofab she thinks it’s “time for everybody to heal and move on.” Until next season, we presume?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.