Trump Doubles Down On Racist Tweets After Facing Intense Backlash

Donald Trump doubled down on tweets that he sent early Sunday morning telling progressive female Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to the countries they came from. The president faced intense backlash on Sunday for his offensive language, but rather than backing down, he reiterated his social media messaging with a second series of tweets on Sunday evening.

“So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, ‘RACIST.’ Their disgusting language…..” he tweeted.

“….and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!” he concluded in a second tweet.

The tweets come after Trump faced backlash for starting out the day by criticizing unnamed “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” for telling people “how our government is to be run.” He admonished the women to return to the “crime infested” countries that they came from, concluding that the women “can’t leave fast enough.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The women Trump is referencing include Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who hails from New York, Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley, who represents Massachusetts. All of the women, except for Omar, who was raised in Somalia before coming to the U.S. as a refugee, were born and raised in the United States. They are all also women of color.

The comments prompted fractious Democrats to join together in their criticism of the president, calling his tweets racist, xenophobic and offensive. As The Inquisitr previously reported, House leader Nancy Pelosi said that she rejected the president’s comments and called on him to work with House Democrats to find a sensible and humane immigration policy.

Ocasio-Cortez also shot back at the president in a tweet, calling him angry and afraid of progressive women like her.

Loading...

The president’s comments come after Ocasio-Cortez said that she felt that Pelosi wasn’t supporting the women of color in the House. The four women have been leaders in pushing Pelosi for a more progressive agenda, causing some tension within the party. Pelosi has gone so far as to mock Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar, and Pressley for their use of social media.

Since the post, the hashtag #racistinchief has been trending on Twitter.