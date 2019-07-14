‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Beams Excitedly In New Instagram Photo Ahead Of The Fantasy Suite Date Episode

Hannah Brown appears to be pretty excited about the upcoming fantasy suite date episode coming Monday.

Things are heating up on The Bachelorette as Hannah Brown prepares to embark upon the controversial fantasy suite dates in Monday evening’s episode. This season has been full of twists and turns, as well as plenty of tears. It’s about to come to an end in just a few short weeks as Brown will potentially be saying yes to a marriage proposal, according to People. Brown has a strong connection with each of her four remaining men, all of whom are fiercely fighting for her heart. Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber are all four still in the running and soon have the chance to spend a night with Brown in a private suite, away from all the cameras. Brown looks pretty excited about the upcoming episode, at least according to her recent Instagram post.

In a post shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, Brown is all smiles while posing in front of a beautiful landscape in Oía Santorini, Greece. Greece will be the beautiful and romantic setting of tomorrow evening’s fantasy suite dates. In the photo, Brown shows off her toned stomach in a black crop top. She beams excitedly with her arms outstretched.

One of Brown’s four remaining men took the time to comment on the photo.

“Can’t wait for Monday,” fan favorite Tyler Cameron wrote, including a string of praise hands emojis.

It’s not yet certain whether Brown and Cameron will end up together in the end, but several of Cameron’s posts on social media throughout the last few weeks suggest the pair remain on good terms, despite the outcome. Cameron has defended Brown against online criticism, gaining him points in the eyes of smitten fans.

Hannah Brown Tells Tyler Cameron She Doesn't 'Want to Go into the Fantasy Suite' with Him https://t.co/ruy6AbMhrA — People (@people) July 12, 2019

Unfortunately, previews of tomorrow evening’s episode suggest that Brown and Cameron don’t actually go to the fantasy suite together. A newly released sneak peek show the pair having a tense conversation together while at dinner. Brown raises some concerns that there is something missing in their relationship, and says she doesn’t want to go to the fantasy suite with Cameron after all.