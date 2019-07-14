Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Was Her ‘Security Blanket’ Prior To Infamous Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner opens up about losing her best friend Jordyn Woods amid the cheating scandal between her, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson.

Shortly after news began to spread in February that Woods and Thompson were seen kissing while he and Kardashian were together, the friendship between Jenner and Woods seemed to dissolve as well. The two entrepreneurs, who became friends in high school, had grown apart as Woods was on the outs with the entire Kardashian-Jenner tribe. Woods even moved out of Jenner’s Calabasas home after the scandal broke.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared her thoughts on the ordeal during a clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, per HollywoodLife. In the clip, Jenner is asked by Kardashian if she misses having Woods as a friend. She also was asked by Kardashian if she would want to continue a friendship with the model. While Jenner didn’t confirm or deny if she would be friends with Woods, she did share that she, Woods, and Kardashian benefited from the scandal taking place.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” the billionaire responded. “She was my security blanket. She worked with me; we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times of your life and then not there for others.”

Jenner then admitted that having her sisters by her side made the drama with Woods slightly easier. She also noted that all the sisters are “lucky” to have each other when their friendships do come to an end.

Since ending their friendship, Jenner and Woods have been cordial with each other online and in person. The two still follow each other on social media, and have older photos of each other on their pages. The Inquisitr also shared that Jenner, Woods and Thompson were all in the same room back in June for their mutual friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday party. A source revealed to HL that there was “absolutely no drama” between Woods and Jenner during the party, as they were both there to support their friend.

Kardashian, who has had her own personal issues with Woods, commended her sister in the clip for seemingly handling the scandal with ease. The Revenge Body host also shared that she’s ready to move past the situation as well, stating that “everything is supposed to happen for a reason.”