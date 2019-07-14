Who Is The Best Woman For Nick On ‘The Young And The Restless’?

Is Chelsea the one for Nick?

Nick Newman actor Joshua Morrow recently celebrated 25 years on The Young and the Restless, and during that time he’s enjoyed a long love life with some matches being more suitable than others throughout the years. Which woman is Nick’s best match?

Soap Opera Digest recently dug through Nick’s past and discussed the pros and cons of each of his romantic entanglements. For many viewers, Nick’s true love is his sweetheart Sharon (Sharon Case.) However, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) almost always manages to show up and mess things up. Phyllis interrupted one of their weddings when she came out of a coma, and last fall, details of a one-night stand Phyllis and Nick shared led to Sharon dumping Nick at the altar. Their first marriage happened despite Nick’s family’s disapproval, but since they divorced after Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death, they’ve been unlucky in love together. Nick and Sharon share living children Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind.)

Despite their most recent breakup, Nick and Phyllis have actually had more successful marriages than Sharon and Nick. Together, Phyllis and Nick share daughter Summer (Hunter King), and although they’ve had some success in the past, it’s difficult to see a happy reunion for these two soon given Phyllis’s poor recent behavior, but stranger things have happened.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left Nick brokenhearted when she left last year, and now that she’s back, The Inquisitr reported that she and Nick reunite. While Soap Opera Digest isn’t high on their relationship, these two share a deep connection. Unfortunately, Adam (Mark Grossman) could end up being the love of Chelsea’s life even though she’s not feeling it lately.

Actress Jessica Collins teased a return of Phyllis’s sister Avery Bailey Clark. Nick and Avery shared a brief love affair, but Faith’s disapproval and Dylan’s (Steve Burton) return ended with Nick dumping Avery on their wedding day. Obviously, their love was not written in the stars.

Sage (Kelly Sullivan) and Nick shared a tumultuous relationship, and she ended up dying tragically in a car wreck. However, their love affair ended up with Nick having Christian. Sure, Christian is supposedly Adam’s biological son with Sage, but for now, Nick is his father, and for that, Nick appreciates his brief time with Sage.

Other loves Nick has had over the years include Amy Wilson (Julianne Morris Polaha), of whom Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) approved. However, her best friend Sharon eclipsed Amy in Nick’s mind, and their relationship flamed out. Finally, in an icky moment, Nick shared Diane Jenkins (Maura West) with his father, Victor (Eric Braeden), and that didn’t work out so well.

As for who Nick will end up with next, it looks like Chelsea in the short term. However, it’s difficult to see how their relationship will last with Adam always there. No doubt many viewers still hold out hope for “Shick” (Sharon plus Nick) or “Phick” (Phyllis plus Nick.) Who knows, perhaps somebody new will steal his heart?