‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Joshua Morrow Talks Connection With Melissa Claire Egan

When Melissa Claire Egan returned to The Young and the Restless as Chelsea, many fans rejoiced. Her co-star, Joshua Morrow, also celebrated the return of his on-screen alter ego’s ex-fiance foray back into Genoa City.

When Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) suddenly left Genoa City last year, she left a broken-hearted Nick (Joshua Morrow) in her wake. Since then, Nick also suffered being dumped at the altar by Sharon (Sharon Case) and a broken relationship with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford.) Nick hasn’t had much luck in love, and now that Chelsea is back, he feels that familiar pull, and right now they’re living together in his house.

Morrow recently discussed the intense storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He admitted that Nick wants to protect Chelsea and keep her from being sucked back into Adam’s (Mark Grossman) vortex. The actor also revealed what it means to him to have Egan back on the show.

“I’m so happy to get her back. Missy’s my best friend at work. We’ve become extremely close over the years,” Morrow revealed. “It really hurt me when she left last time just because I love being around her. I understood the reasons that she wanted to put a pause on things and see what’s going on in life for herself, and we stayed in constant contact. I was always pushing her to come back, and now, I just couldn’t be happier. I just think the world of her. We have lunch every day. She enhances my job.”

It was difficult to see Nick go through the pain of Chelsea’s sudden and devious departure from Genoa City last year, and it sounds like Morrow may have drawn some of his work as Nick from his real-life emotions of Egan departing the show. It is great to see these two back together, doing what they love.

In addition to Egan, Morrow also appreciates the work that Adam Newman actor Mark Grossman is doing. Although their on-screen personas are sworn enemies right now, Morrow has enjoyed working with him, but do not count on Nick giving Adam a break in Genoa City anytime soon. no matter how well the actors get along in real life.

According to The Inquisitr, Adam ambushes Nick next week when he’s in the park with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Christian. Although Christian rejects Adam’s offer of a popsicle, expect Nick to be furious that Adam even talked to the little boy.