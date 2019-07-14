NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Not Interested In Filming With Most Of Her ‘RHOA’ Castmates After Late Return

It looks like trouble is already brewing over at the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After announcing that she’s officially filming scenes for Season 12 of the Bravo hit, the show’s original cast member NeNe Leakes is reportedly keeping her distance from multiple cast members on the show. Hollywood Life reports that Leakes, who returned to filming late due to a reported contract dispute, is now able to reportedly choose who she does and doesn’t want to film with. The outlet claims that, currently, Leakes is only filming with friend of the show Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss, who has been on the show since Season 2.

A source reportedly stated that Leakes has no interest in filming with the rest of the cast, many of whom were her close friends at one point. The Glee alum reportedly hasn’t had a conversation off camera with most of the cast, including Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, or Porsha Williams. None of the ladies have seemingly reached out to Leakes either.

“Nene has been really keeping to herself during RHOA filming. So far, it’s kind of reminiscent of an LVP situation with the RHOBH ladies because she really doesn’t want to film with anyone but Marlo or Kandi, though she still is showing up and filming when she needs to. She’s tolerating it as best as she can. When she does show up, she seems to not want to be there just because she has no real friendship with everyone really except Marlo,” the source said. “There seems to be a major divide in the cast.”

The Inquisitr previously shared that it didn’t look like Leakes would be returning to RHOA for Season 12. The Season 11 reunion brought to light multiple feuds the actress currently has with Bailey, Moore, and Williams. Leakes expressed during the reunion how she was upset with Bailey in particular for inviting the former Miss U.S.A. to Bailey’s event for her partnership with Seagrams. Williams also claimed that Leakes wasn’t supportive of her having her first baby, Pilar McKinley. Leakes also reportedly got physical with Williams while she was pregnant, which she denied.

The Inquisitr also reported that Leakes will be joined by someone else who she is friends with in real life on the show. Bravo announced that Leakes’ friend Gail “Yovanna” Momplasir will join the cast and will be interacting with Leakes more frequently.

The Season 12 premiere of RHOA has yet to be announced by Bravo.