‘Insecure’ Donald Trump Sank Iran Nuclear Deal Out Of Spite For Barack Obama, British Diplomat Claimed

Donald Trump chose to sink the Iran nuclear deal simply out of spite that it was crafted by his perceived political nemesis, Barack Obama, a British diplomat suggested in a leaked cable.

On Saturday, the Daily Mail reported on previously unseen cables sent by Kim Darroch, the former United Kingdom ambassador to the United States. Those cables claimed that Donald Trump “set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism” by deciding to back out of the deal that had kept Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Darroch said that Trump was blowing up the Iran nuclear deal for “personality reasons” — meaning his hatred for Barack Obama and his desire to destroy Obama’s legacy.

The Obama administration was the driving force behind the 2015 deal between the United States, Russia, China, Iran, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. CBS News called the deal the “cornerstone of Obama’s foreign policy legacy,” lifting the majority of sanctions on Iran in exchange for Iran agreeing to restrictions of its nuclear program.

The White House has already had a major falling out with Darroch, as the leaked cables showed that he blasted Trump as “inept,” “insecure,” and “incompetent,” CNN reported.

Kim Darroch was far from the only person suggesting that Donald Trump ended the nuclear deal out of spite for Barack Obama, as it had been hailed as a major accomplishment for Obama. Many pundits said there did not appear to be a plan in place for what would happen after the U.S. severed the deal, and many world leaders spoke out against Trump’s plans before he officially withdrew the United States.

As CBS News noted, Obama joined them, warning that a large group of experts believe that the deal had been a success, including European allies, independent experts, and even Trump’s own Department of Defense.

“The JCPOA is in America’s interest — it has significantly rolled back Iran’s nuclear program,” Obama said in a statement, referring to the Iran deal by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “And the JCPOA is a model for what diplomacy can accomplish — its inspections and verification regime is precisely what the United States should be working to put in place with North Korea.”

The White House did not comment on the claim that Donald Trump ended the Iran nuclear deal out of personal spite for Barack Obama. Trump announced on Monday that it would sever its relationship with the U.K. ambassador, and Darroch resigned two days later.