Is LuAnn De Lesseps Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ For Season 12?

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s 11th season hasn’t come to an end quite yet but already, a number of casting rumors have been swirling.

Although Bravo TV has remained silent in regard to who may and may not be a part of the show’s upcoming 12th season, LuAnn de Lesseps took to the comments section of a Real Housewives fan page this week to confirm that she won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

On July 13, Hollywood Life shared a report with readers in which they addressed a recent tweet shared by de Lesseps, who has been featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City for the majority of the show’s 11 seasons.

“Please don’t tell me you’re leaving,” a fan recently tweeted to the mother of two.

“The countess isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” de Lesseps replied.

As fans may have seen in recent weeks, there have been a number of casting rumors going around, including a report from Radar Online last month, which suggested that only Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley were safe from being fired. As for the rest of the cast, it was noted that de Lesseps and Ramona Singer were allegedly on the chopping block.

According to Radar Online, de Lesseps was allegedly in jeopardy of being let go after making salary demands that would make her the highest paid cast member of the series. In addition, the report claimed that producers of the reality series were beginning to feel that due to de Lesseps’ recent legal drama, she was becoming a “liability.” As for Singer, the outlet said that after appearing on the show in a full-time role for the show’s entirety, Singer’s storyline has reportedly run its course.

The outlet went on to reveal that while no one had been nailed down for Season 12 at the time, producers were eyeing a number of women and enlisting Mortimer to assist them with bringing a big name to the show for its new episodes.

“The name producers really want is Lauren Santo Domingo — she is major,” a source said of the co-founder of online fashion retailer Moda Operandi.

“The show is also interested in socialite Cornelia Guest and the model and Odd Mom Out star Byrdie Bell,” the source added.

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss the second part of The Real Housewives of New York City‘s three-part reunion special, which airs next Wednesday night, July 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.