‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Dimitri Snowden Gets Flirty With Jordyn Woods

Is TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife star, Dimitri Snowden, trying to shoot his shot with former Kardashian BFF Jordyn Woods? Fans seem to think so, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Earlier this week, Jordyn took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself with her 10 million followers. In the photo, the 21-year-old can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt with her long black curls flowing down her back and a flawlessly made-up face, featuring perfectly arched brows and lightly glossed lips, while standing on a balcony overlooking the horizon. Jordyn captioned the sultry snapshot, “Heard it all before,” and it seems Dimitri wanted to be noticed without using words.

The TLC alum quickly commented on Jordyn’s photo using three heart-eyed emoji symbols to show his appreciate of her beauty, but soon deleted the comment when fans began to speculate that he was looking to add Jordyn to his polygamist family after the recent departure of his sister wife.

As fans of the show may remember, Dimitri and his wife, Ashley, appeared on Seeking Sister Wife with the hope of finding a second wife to join their family. The Snowdens were the first African American and non-Mormon family to be featured on one of the network’s shows focused on polygamy. The couple, who had three children at the time, made the decision to be on the show because Dimitri wanted a larger family but Ashley was done having kids.

During their time on the show, the couple met Vanessa Cobbs and felt instantly connected to the new woman. After getting to know each other and adjusting Vanessa’s pH to match their own, the Snowdens decided to make things official by asking her to be a permanent member of their “tribe.”

Vanessa agreed and the three participated in an intimate wedding ceremony during the season finale of the show. Unfortunately, the union fell apart after Vanessa made the decision to leave her new polygamist husband and his wife, according to a report from People.

The Seeking Sister Wife star took to Instagram to explain her decision to fans and followers.

“I love Ashley, Dimitri, and the children so much, and will continue to do so always. However, my love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to myself,” Vanessa wrote.

“I was not being truly honest with myself until recently. I was ignoring my inner guidance which was telling me that I do not belong with them in the capacity that they need me to.”

Despite the separation, Vanessa claims the relationship and love were real and that she still believes polygamy can exist and be a “beautiful thing.” Since the breakup, she has also removed all traces of the Snowdens from her Instagram account, according to a report from Soap Dirt.