‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Jack Drops A Bombshell

Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that there will be some big drama in Salem, and much of the plot will focus on Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

According to the latest Days of Our Lives promo, fans will watch as Jack and his former wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), continue to grow closer.

The pair are seen sitting together at a table as they talk about their past, which Jack can’t remember due to Dr. Rolf’s serum. However, all of that can change if Salem’s newly appointed mayor decides to take the antidote and get his memories back.

In the preview, Jack asks Jennifer if she was always a pest, and she nods her head yes before old clips of the pair flash for fans to enjoy. Jack then tells his former wife that he’s been thinking about his situation, and that he wants to remember his past.

“Some loves should never be forgotten,” the promo reveals as Jack tells his current wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), that he’s sorry, but that he wants to get his memory back. Eve looks upset by Jack’s bombshell, and will likely try to talk her husband out of the decision.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Eve is the person who found Jack and brought him back to Salem without his memory.

Jack wants his memory back. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/CT7Dg9iQF8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 12, 2019

Eve then decided to manipulate Jack into running for mayor against Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and create a campaign centered around deporting Haley Chen (Thia Megia), which destroyed Jack’s relationship with his son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Eve also talked Jack into marrying her. However, fans aren’t convinced that the marriage was completely legal and binding, as Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) performed the ceremony, and appeared to be hiding something in the process.

In the latest #DAYS, Eve confronts Jack when she realizes he's been hiding something from her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/3SLENGAkid — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 3, 2019

Loading...

Viewers are now simply waiting for Jack to get his memories back and realize everything he left behind. Of course, Jack’s relationship with Jennifer will be the biggest obstacle, and once he remembers his love for Jen, the pair will likely reunite and continue their epic love story, as well as get their family back together and smooth things over.

This will likely mean more bad luck for Eve, who has seen all of the things she’s been building over the past year begin to come crumbling down, her marriage to Jack likely being the last brick to fall.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.