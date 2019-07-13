‘House Of Cards’ Star Robin Wright Celebrated ‘Forrest Gump’ Anniversary In Instagram Post

Robin Wright, who played Jenny in Forrest Gump, celebrated the anniversary of the movie on Wednesday in the most 21st century way — with an Instagram post.

The 25th anniversary of the movie is this year, and the actress shared a photo of her and Tom Hanks, who played Forrest.

She captioned it in the cutest way.

“I’ll always be your girl,” she wrote. This was often said in the movie, as Forrest claimed Jenny was “his girl.”

Forrest and Jenny had a complicated relationship in the film; she always moved in and out of his life over several decades. The two eventually had a child together, and then she died.

The movie follows the story of Forrest, a man of low intelligence, as he becomes a college football star, Medal of Honor-winner, successful entrepreneur and, of course, a man hopelessly in love with his Jenny.

The film was a six-time Oscar winner, and it starred Hanks, Wright, Sally Fields, and Gary Sinise. It first debuted on July 6, 1994. It was a highly successful movie, too, grossing about $707.7 million at the box office, according to Yahoo News.

Hanks won the best actor Oscar for the role, and the film won other awards, such as best picture, director and adapted screenplay.

Since the movie, Hanks has been nominated for five Academy Awards, 12 Emmys, and nine Golden Globes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wright has received two Golden Globe nominations, winning one, and five Emmy nominations. She stars in Netflix’s hit, House of Cards.

Paramount Pictures hosted an outdoor screening of the movie in May on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This was an homage to the many scenes in the movie that took place in the nation’s capital.

Long time fans ask, will there ever be a sequel? Screenwriter Eric Roth said maybe. He thought it would be about Forrest after the movie wrapped, with references to O.J. Simpson and Princess Diana.

“I had him [Forrest] in the back of O.J.’s Bronco,” Roth said while looking back on his script, according to Yahoo. “He would look up occasionally, they didn’t see him in the rearview mirror, then he’d pop down.”

Roth also envisioned Forrest as a great ballroom dancer.

“He could do the ballroom dancing and eventually, just as a charity kind of thing, he danced with Princess Diana,” he revealed.

A sequel to the novel Forrest Gump, called Gump & Co., was written in 1995 by author Winston Groom. After the Gump books, it took Groom 20 years to write his next book, El Paso, according to NPR.