WWE Rumors: Big Update On The Undertaker’s Next Opponent And ‘SummerSlam’ Match

In the last couple of weeks, wrestling fans have been treated to something that they really had no idea was coming. When The Undertaker returned to WWE to help Roman Reigns, many were surprised because they had no clue that he was going to be so active ever again. Now, he is teaming with Reigns at Extreme Rules on Sunday and rumors are already swirling about the superstar he could face in a match at SummerSlam in August.

At Super ShowDown, Undertaker returned to the ring for the first time in months to have his first-ever match against Bill Goldberg. The match didn’t quite go as many had hoped, and WWE is looking to make some updates and changes to the company, which could be why the future Hall of Famer is back on television.

Near the end of last month, The Inquisitr reported that Taker had already selected his specific opponent for next year’s WrestleMania 36. It was reported that he had handpicked Drew McIntyre for a match, but that’s all a bit premature since it is nearly a year away.

Since so much can happen in that amount of time, many feel as if there is no credibility to those rumors. That is why things have moved up recently, with reports suggesting that Taker will face McIntyre at SummerSlam, but is there any truth to this speculation as well?

With WWE struggling in terms of ratings and even attendance at some events, there are many changes being made. Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman are in positions of great power. SmackDown Live is moving to FOX this fall. Also, WWE is looking to bring back big-time stars and names to generate some buzz.

The Undertaker’s return was rather unexpected and kind of came out of nowhere, but how long is he going to stick around? With rumors flying that he is going to have a match at SummerSlam in early August, many wrestling experts are weighing in on just what may happen.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre is not currently scheduled for SummerSlam. Local advertising for the Scotiabank Arena is promoting the match, but according to Dave Meltzer, it is not in WWE’s current plans.

As of this time, The Undertaker still does not have a confirmed opponent for SummerSlam, and it’s not even confirmed that he will even have a match on the card. WWE is doing whatever they can to boost ratings and stay ahead of All Elite Wrestling, but some things just can’t happen constantly. The Undertaker wrestling on a regular basis is one of those things, but they will feature him as often as possible.