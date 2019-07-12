MLB News: Former Mets/Yankees Pitcher Doc Gooden Arrested For Cocaine Possession

The legendary pitching icon is in big trouble in New Jersey.

For a long time, Dwight “Doc” Gooden battled his demons and had issues staying clean and sober as he prospered in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, he is obviously still having problems and that was proven by his arrest for cocaine possession last month in New Jersey even though he claims to have been clean for a long time.

Fans of Major League Baseball remember Dwight Gooden most for his nickname of “Doc” as he traveled around the league spending time with multiple teams. His career originally took off with the New York Mets where he spent a decade before moving over to the New York Yankees.

The New York Post first reported that Gooden was arrested on June 7, 2019, by Holmdel Police in New Jersey. It was around 1 a.m. when the retired MLB pitcher was pulled over for driving too slowly, failing to maintain the lane, and having tinted windows which were too dark.

Overly tinted windows are illegal in New Jersey.

Upon pulling him over and speaking to him, the police allegedly found “two small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine.” That information was revealed in the criminal complaint which was filed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

BREAKING: Pitching great Dwight "Doc" Gooden, who won three World Series titles with New York teams, was arrested in New Jersy and charged with cocaine possession and driving under the influence. https://t.co/3F5lpy2dkJ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 12, 2019

Gooden has been charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance along with being under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. The former pitcher was also given a ticket for driving under the influence which is a municipal offense.

Doc Gooden is now 54-years-old, but he entered the league at the young age of 19 and played for 16 seasons which brought forth a Cy Young Award, NL Rookie of the Year, four All-Star selections, and three World Series championships. Many always thought he would have a Hall of Fame career, but his substance abuse problems overshadowed his accomplishments.

Throughout the course of his career, Gooden chalked up a record of 194 wins, 112 loses, and more than 2200 strikeouts. Everyone thought he was one of the best pitchers he had ever seen, but then he began battling addictions to alcohol and cocaine.

Already going through a prior suspension for a positive cocaine test, Gooden tested positive again and was suspended for the entire 1995 season. Upon his return to the majors, Doc signed with the New York Yankees but spent very little time there before being sent to the minors.

From there, Gooden moved to the Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros, and Tampa Bay Devil Rays before returning to the Yankees for a final season.