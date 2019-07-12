Lance Bass Reveals ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Are Actually ‘Not Married’

Fans will likely learn more during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney may have said “I do” in Northern California in August of 2016, but according to Lance Bass, the Vanderpump Rules couple isn’t actually married.

During an interview on Reality Bytes with Rob Evers, the NSYNC singer dropped the bomb about Schwartz and Maloney after discussing the recent wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, which he officiated.

“We just found out Tom and Katie are not married. They did not send in their materials right. So, they are not married,” he revealed.

Right away, the host and other guests, including actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, were left shocked and one of them asked Bass if the news of Schwartz and Maloney’s non-marriage would be addressed during the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in production.

“I think that might be a little storyline,” Bass confirmed.

As the episode continued, several members of the episode were heard discussing Schwartz’s drinking habits, and Bass noted that the marriage mishap was likely a “Total Schwartz.” As he explained, Schwartz is quite funny and has been known to take things too far when it comes to his drinking. In fact, Bass revealed that at one point during Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding reception, Schwartz was seen with his eyes closed rocking back and forth.

Meanwhile, another man pointed out that he has been caught drinking, sometimes alone, in different locations around Los Angeles and has even been spotted ordering a shot before noon.

Maloney and Schwartz have not yet addressed Bass’s revelation about them not being married and that may be due to the fact that they are contractually obligated to keep potential storylines of the show to themselves.

In other Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz news, Maloney reportedly dealt Schwartz with a baby ultimatum earlier this year, much like she did years ago when she wanted him to propose. According to a Radar Online report earlier this year, Maloney was telling her supposed husband that it was “now or never.”

“Katie has been pressuring Tom to have a baby since they got married over two years ago,” a source close to Katie revealed. “She wants to plan for their future. She told Tom that he is more established now and that it is really time for them to start a family and get serious.”

Maloney, Schwartz, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.