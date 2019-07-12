Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Is Unmasked, Tripp Gets New Roommates

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, July 12 reveal that there will be some big changes happening in Salem to end the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) officially unmask herself and show her true identity to both Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

As many viewers already know, Kristen has been pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) by using an elaborate mask and wig. However, she’s ready to unleash her true self when it comes to taking care of Ted and Kate, who she thought had already been killed by her partner, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer).

Ted and Kate will be stunned to see Kristen as she holds them at gunpoint with every intention of shooting them. However, if Kristen doesn’t kill both of them they’ll know her secret, and it seems that everyone in Salem will soon find out that she’s been fooling them.

The big Kristen reveal will be shocking to many, especially Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), who has been struggling with his feelings for Nicole after Kristen made him believe that Nicole no longer loved him.

It will also bring up many questions about the real Nicole. Is she still alive somewhere?

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) get involved as she begins to trail Xander. Hope will eventually follow Xander all the way to the DiMera secret room, which means she could find a lot of answers if she walks in on Kristen holding Kate and Ted prisoner.

Hope would then find out that Ted didn’t ditch her and leave town, that Kristen is behind Nicole’s bizarre behavior, and that Xander is her accomplice. However, she may also learn that Ted betrayed her when he hit the sheets with Kate while they were locked in the room.

Is there still a connection between Haley and Tripp? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/1sghvvf0TF — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 11, 2019

Elsewhere, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will be in a lurch when it comes to his roommate situation. Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) has left Salem, and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is shacking up with her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

It seems that Tripp will be on the lookout for new roomies, and he may find them in the form of JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and his new girlfriend Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

In another part of Salem, Julie will find Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) making out in her office, and she’ll be forced to cool them down by dumping water on them.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.