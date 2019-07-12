Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey Fuel Romance Rumors In Mexico, She Opens Up About Depression On Instagram

Olivia Culpo appears to have a new boyfriend.

Olivia Culpo recently vacationed in Mexico and, while there, in addition to sharing a number of stunning swimsuit photos of herself on Instagram, she stepped out with her rumored boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

The model has not yet confirmed the nature of her relationship with McCaffrey, but judging by their recent getaway, there is definitely at least a close friendship between them, and that may be exactly what Culpo needs after enduring a tumultuous end to her past relationship with former boyfriend, Danny Amendola, who plays for the Detroit Lions.

According to a July 10 report from Us Weekly magazine, Culpo was caught “spicin’ things up” with McCaffrey, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, on Tuesday as the rumored couple showed off their fit beach bodies, as well as “a bit of subtle PDA.”

During their trip, Culpo and McCaffrey were joined by friend Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney.

Culpo and McCaffrey were first linked to one another earlier this month, but have reportedly been exchanging Instagram “likes” since May, just weeks after they started following one another. Prior to their rumored romance, Culpo dated Amendola on and off for two-years.

Culpo and Amendola split in March after rumors of other women and, one month later, Amendola took to Twitter to slam his ex-girlfriend in a series of now-deleted tweets after seeing photos of her getting cozy with Zedd during the Coachella Music Festival. According to one of Amendola’s tweets, Culpo “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money.”

In other Olivia Culpo news, she recently opened up about the depression she faced just a few months ago.

Loading...

In an emotional Instagram post on July 11, Culpo said that in March, she was depressed, and shared a couple of photos of herself, one taken in March and one taken earlier this month.

“I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn’t sleep, and couldn’t eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great,” she admitted. “I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically.”

According to Culpo, she wanted to share her story because she knows the feeling of despair is a relatable one, and believes she has a responsibility to be honest with her online audience.

“We’re all too familiar with the ‘highlight REEL’ of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it’s not always as amazing as it seems,” she concluded.