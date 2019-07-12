‘Descendants 3’ Premiere Canceled After Cameron Boyce’s Death

The red carpet premiere of Disney’s Descendants 3 has been canceled. Page Six reports that the event has been axed out of respect for actor Cameron Boyce, who passed away in his sleep on July 6 at the age of 20. The Descendants 3 premiere was previously scheduled for July 22, while the movie itself is scheduled to air on The Disney Channel on August 2.

According to its press statement, The Walt Disney Company will be making a donation The Thirst Project — a charity that Cameron championed — which helps deliver clean drinking water to disadvantaged communities.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for ‘Descendants 3’ and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” the statement read.

The Descendants franchise stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Booboo Stewart alongside Cameron as the offspring of notorious Disney villains Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, the Evil Queen, and Jafar.

Dove has been open about her grief on social media, posting a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star on her Instagram page.

“You are all I can think about,” she said of Cameron Boyce’s family. “My heart aches for you, I’m broken for you. I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling.”

As People Magazine reports, the family has said that the seizure was caused by epilepsy — a condition for which Cameron was receiving treatment. An autopsy on the actor’s body was done on Monday, July 8, but an official cause of death was not pronounced because “further investigation” is needed.

Tributes to Cameron flooded in after the news of his death was revealed, and they’ve come from fans and colleagues alike. On Instagram, actress Skai Jackson, who appeared on the Disney show Jessie with him, shared memories of what it was like to be kids on set. As The Inquisitr previously reported, his onscreen parents from Grown Ups 1 and 2, Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek, also recalled his innate kindness and the light that he brought to their lives while they worked with him.

The comments section of his last post on Instagram is also filled with tributes from fans.

Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, expressed gratitude on Instagram for the condolences and said that it made the grieving process a little easier to bear. He also revealed that the photo he shared was taken just hours before his son’s untimely death.