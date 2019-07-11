Did Katharine McPhee Turn Down A Role On ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10?

Katharine McPhee recently married producer and songwriter David Foster.

Did Katharine McPhee recently snub Bravo TV?

After tying the knot with David Foster, 69, at the end of last month, OK! Magazine told readers that the 35-year-old actress and singer had turned down an offer to appear on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, according to a July 11 report from Gossip Cop, McPhee was never actually approached.

Earlier this month, the magazine announced in their publication that McPhee turned down a chance to appear on the Bravo TV reality show in place of Lisa Vanderpump, who announced she would be leaving the show after wrapping production on the series’ ninth season. As fans of the series well know, McPhee’s new husband was previously married to Yolanda Hadid, who appeared on the show in a full-time role from Season 3 to Season 6.

“Andy Cohen especially thought it would be a coup to get Katharine on the show,” a supposed source had told OK! Magazine. “It just screamed ‘must-see TV.'”

According to the alleged source, McPhee ultimately decided to turn down the offer to appear as a “housewife” on the long-running series because Foster believed Hadid’s role on the show “helped play into” their divorce.

“In the end, she just didn’t see it as the thing for her,” added the supposed tipster. “With ‘American Idol,’ she feels she’s already done her time on reality TV.”

The questionable source continued that McPhee would “rather focus on her marriage than be tied down with drama.”

After being contacted for a statement by Gossip Cop, a representative for McPhee confirmed there was no truth to OK! Magazine‘s report at all. Not only did McPhee not turn down a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she wasn’t even asked.

McPhee and Foster first met one another in 2006 during her stint as a contestant on American Idol. As fans of the singing competition may recall, Foster appeared during McPhee’s season as a mentor. Two years later, when McPhee married first husband Nick Cokas, Foster attended the event as a special guest and sang “Unforgettable” to the now-ex-couple.

McPhee filed for divorce from Cokas in 2014, one year prior to Foster and Hadid’s split.

McPhee and Foster were first linked romantically in early 2017 and confirmed their romance several months later before getting engaged in Italy in summer 2018.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ninth season is currently airing Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.