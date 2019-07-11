WWE News: Bret Hart Opens Up About Hall Of Fame Assault, Update On His Attacker

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony made headlines for unfortunate reasons after Bret “The Hitman” Hart was attacked by a fan during the ceremony.

Hart and the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart were inducted into the prestigious class as members of their legendary tag team, The Hart Foundation. During his speech, however, a fan took the stage and tackled Hart to the ground.

Hart has kept quiet about the incident for the most part since it took place. That said, he recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about what happened, saying that his only thought following the ordeal was to return to the podium and honor the memory of his former tag team partner.

“I came to the Hall of Fame with a real purpose to honor my friend and speak on his behalf about our accomplishments together, and I was not going to let someone ruin that moment,” Hart said. “As soon as that disruption happened, my immediate focus was on finishing my speech and saying what I had to say. I’m glad that did not ruin the moment for Jim.”

The rest of the interview sees Hart fondly remembering his friend, as well as discussing what it was like to perform in the squared circle when the pair were originally making a name for themselves. Hart didn’t share any further thoughts on the drama that made the headlines, or the man who instigated it.

Per CBS News, Hart’s attacker, Zachary Madsen, assaulted the WWE legend because he felt it was the “right moment” to attempt the stunt. The 26-year-old was charged with two counts of third degree assault and trespassing. If he’s found guilty, he could face up to one year in prison.

As reported by New York Post, the Hart incident wasn’t Madsen’s first misdemeanor involving a public figure, either. Last September, he was held by the authorities for allegedly stalking mixed-martial artist Haris Talundzic.

Hart has been absent from WWE television since the WrestleMania 35 weekend. However, he did make an appearance at All Elite Wrestling’s inaugural event, Double Or Nothing, back in May to unveil the company’s first championship belt and put the championship over.

During his speech at Double Or Nothing, the 62-year-old WWE legend was interrupted by Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who jokingly referenced the Madsen incident in his promo. Hart didn’t seem fazed by Friedman’s digs, though, as they were made to draw heat from the attending audience in the name of sports entertainment.