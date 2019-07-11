Vicki Gunvalson Says Bravo TV Won’t Give Her An Answer About Why She Was Demoted For ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Vicki Gunvalson wants to know why she is no longer a full-time cast member.

Vicki Gunvalson wants answers.

After her demotion from her full-time “housewife” role on The Real Housewives of Orange County was confirmed by Bravo TV earlier this month with the release of the Season 14 trailer, Gunvalson shared a photo of herself and fiancé Steve Lodge in Palm Springs and was immediately asked about the network’s decision.

“We love you Vicki! I can’t believe they would even consider weeding you out! I’m shocked really! You were the first [housewife]? I don’t understand it? Why why why?” one fan asked in the comments section of the photo.

But Gunvalson couldn’t give the fan a sensible answer because, as she revealed in her response, she has yet to hear from Bravo TV about the reason the decided to downgrade her to a part-time “friend” position on their series.

“Time to ask Bravo this question. I can’t seem to get an answer that makes sense either,” she said.

Gunvalson has been starring in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show began in 2006, which made her sudden demotion quite shocking to viewers. Gunvalson was also the longest-running housewife of all time, having kept her full-time position for a whopping 13 seasons of the reality show.

Tamra Judge is next in line in the O.C. after being added to the show for Season 3.

After Gunvalson’s demotion from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast was confirmed, she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her part-time cast image and in the caption, she told her online audience that she would be featured in a “different role.” She also told her online audience that for the last 14 years, she’s exposed the ins and outs of her life on the show and is proud to call herself the “OG of the OC.”

In response to Gunvalson’s Instagram post, Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen told her he was looking forward to having her around to showcase her life for the next 14 years and co-star Judge told her longtime friend that she won’t ever let her leave the show.

Gunvalson also received a comment from her longtime friend Shanon Beador, who looked back on their exciting year.

“Had a ball with you this year mi amiga! You’re not going anywhere…???? #tresamigas,” Beador commented.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.