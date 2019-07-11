Twitter Explodes After Donald Trump Calls Himself ‘Great Looking And Smart, A True Stable Genius’

Donald Trump went on an early morning tirade against social media and the “fake news” media on Thursday in advance of a social media summit that he is hosting at the White House. While ranting about his re-election, his ride down the escalator where he announced his presidency, and the news industry’s credibility, the president referenced himself as “so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!”

Within hours, the hashtag #stablegenius was trending on Twitter as social media users roasted Trump with their own takes on his comments.

“When I ultimately leave office in six… years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

“Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99,..or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius! Sorry to say that even Social Media would be driven out of business along with, and finally, the Fake News Media!” he added in another tweet.

Twitter users immediately took to their keyboards to poke fun at the message.

Am I doing this Stable Genius thing right? #StableGenius pic.twitter.com/iiz9Q8tH1c — Will Presti (@WillPresti) July 11, 2019

The hashtag started trending on Thursday morning as media pundits and political followers joined in the fun. Some weighed in with commentary.

In case anyone was wondering, no, you can't cure Narcissistic Personality Disorder. #StableGenius https://t.co/yb1kal0PM5 — Vodka Brain (@Vodka_Brain) July 11, 2019

Others took the opportunity to post memes of the president.

Loading...

Others pointed out that Trump’s post said that Elizabeth Warren, who Trump calls “Pocahontas” was 417% percent Native American by his numbers.

As a result of the Twitter explosion, the president apparently decided to amend his message. Trump since corrected his tweet to show that Warren is “1/1024th” Native rather than the original 1000/24th by deleting and reposting his entire tirade.

In the reposted messaging, he also removed a portion that made an apparent threat against the media, saying “[t]hat’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other.”

He failed, however, to correct his dates. As The Inquisitr reported, in one tweet during the rant, Trump said that he “came down the escalator” in November 2016 to announce his presidency. In actuality, the event took place in June of 2015. The election itself was held in November 2016.

Trump has referred to himself as a stable genius on several occasions. Notably, in January 2018, he called himself in a tweet “like, really smart” as he criticized the news media for their coverage of him.