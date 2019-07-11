Justin Bieber Is In No Rush To Start Having Kids: “I Just Wanna Enjoy You By Yourself For A While”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married since September 2018. Justin posted in honor of his wife and even mentioned their children in the future. However, then he also cleared up any rumors that might come with that Hollywood Life says.

Justin posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The two were in Disney World in the photo. In the caption, Justin said that he loved having dates with Hailey and one day he will be having daddy-daughter dates instead. He instantly cleared up any rumors that would come from that. He said that he isn’t “hinting at anything.”

According to Justin, he wants children someday, but now isn’t the time and he isn’t in a rush. He says right now, he just wants to focus on his wife, Hailey, by herself for a while.

Hailey reciprocated the feelings on the post by leaving a heartfelt comment. “always have the most fun with you..” she wrote and followed it with a red heart emoji. Other people joined in on the comments with support and love for the happy couple.

The two have taken to Instagram a lot lately to get romantic with each other. Hailey posted in honor of their one year engagement anniversary on Sunday, USA Today says.

Hailey posted a picture of the couple sitting together in the mountains. Hailey’s eyes are closed as she lays on Justin Bieber’s shoulder.

In the caption she wrote that a year ago she said yes to the engagement and how she has never loved him more. Hailey went on to write about how every day is so beautiful with him.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

Here’s to learning and growing together..”

She followed the post with a champagne emoji and a heart emoji. Again, people joined in the comments showing their love for the couple with words of encouragement.

The engagement took place a year ago. Right after popping the question, Justin talked about why the timing was perfect in another Instagram post USA Today says.

“Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection… By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!”