Dog The Bounty Hunter Breaks Down In Emotional New Interview About His Late Wife, Beth Chapman

It’s only been a few short weeks since Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman lost his wife Beth Chapman to cancer, and he’s still reeling from the tough loss.

On June 26, Beth lost her long and hard fought battle with throat cancer and since her death, the family has just been trying to pick up the pieces and adjust to life without her. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star revealed that though it’s a really tough time in his life, he is trying to “man up” because there are a lot of people who depend on him. Chapman also noted that he doesn’t really know how he’s doing because he’s never experienced a loss like this before. Before Beth’s death, Chapman explained that she tried to prepare him for it as it was something that they unfortunately knew would happen for quite some time.

“For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, ‘Who is going to sit next to you?’ And I said, ‘No one,'” Duane said through tears. “‘Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.’ I said, ‘I won’t.'”

“I needed therapy and the therapy she used when she was sick was to hunt. Her therapy, you know, was hunting, bounty hunting, catching the bad guy.”

The 51-year-old also shared that even though Beth is not physically here on earth with him, he does believe that she’s still with him both “mentally and spiritually.” The interview then took another turn with Chapman saying that while Beth tried her best to prepare him for her death, pretending at times she was not with him, but there was really nothing that could prepare him for the final moments with his beloved wife. In the days leading up to her passing, Dog recalled a time when Beth called him into the bathroom and she asked him, “Please, let me go.” Before Duane could say anything or do anything, things took a turn for the worse with Beth passing out and the ambulance rushing to their home to bring her to the hospital.

“So, prepared? No, you’re never, ever prepared. You can’t prepare. There is no way. I did not know that this was going to happen that day.”

As The Inquisitr shared on June 26, Beth lost her battle with cancer, passing away at a hospital near her home in Hawaii. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her husband and close family members. The news came shortly after the reality star was rushed to the hospital after a choking incident and just a month after Beth decided to stop her chemotherapy treatments.