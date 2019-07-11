‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea And Nick Reunite

When Adam does something underhanded to win Chelsea back, bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea turns to Nick, and these two reunite much to Adam’s chagrin.

Since her return to Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has consistently turned to Nick (Joshua Morrow) when she needs help, and Adam (Mark Grossman) certainly resents that fact. For his part, this time around, despite the love they shared before the cabin explosion, Adam seems even darker and more dangerous than ever before. Meanwhile, Nick, as usual, is solid and comfortable. Plus, he’s somebody that Chelsea trusts and relies on fully.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith explained Chelsea’s thinking to Soap Opera Digest recently. “There’s a part of Chelsea that’s still processing the fact that Adam is alive. It took a lot out of her emotionally to come to terms with his death. Seeing him alive now is too overwhelming. Since her relationship with Nick is more recent, it’s an easier and safer connection,” he said.

As for Nick, he’s finding himself drawn into Chelsea again, too. He wants to protect her, and given Adam’s recent bad behavior, he sees Adam as a threat to Chelsea. Plus, Chelsea broke Nick’s heart when she stole money from Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s last year and left him, breaking off their engagement.

“Nick cared deeply about Chelsea, which made her past deception so painful,” Griffith explained.

Loading...

“At this point, enough time has passed for Nick to let go of the hurt and take the journey to see if he is still in love with Chelsea.”

Since his return, Adam has underestimated the strength of the relationship Chelsea had with Nick after they thought Adam died. Adam brushed the whole thing off as a situation of convenience, but they developed real feelings for each other, and it is pretty clear that those feelings haven’t entirely gone away since Chelsea’s sudden departure last year.

Perhaps fortunately for Nick, Adam makes a pretty bold and unexpected move that he believes might draw Chelsea to him, but it has the opposite effect. The Inquisitr reported, that in his duties for Nick, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) finds that Adam has a recording of the heated conversation they had after Calvin (John Burke) told Chelsea to let Adam have custody of Connor. What’s worse is Adam turns the recording over to Paul (Doug Davidson). Now Chelsea has a motive, and she faces serious problems in Genoa City. Instead of running into Adam’s arms, Chelsea grows closer to Nick.