‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Arrest

Following her shocking arrest, Amber Portwood has resurfaced in an outing at a courthouse in Indiana.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail show The Teen Mom OG star leaving a court building following an emergency hearing over the custody of her son James, who she shares with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. In the images that were published by the site, Portwood looked casual in a black romper with a blue design printed all over it and a black cardigan on the top. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high bun and appeared to be pretty pale, rocking minimal makeup and a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

The reality star also wore a purse slung across her shoulder and a pair of flip flops to complete the look. Portwood ignored questions from the press during her outing, as her mother stood by her side. Like her daughter, she looked rather dressy for the appearance in a black and purple dress while Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, also appeared to be there supporting the MTV star.

According to the outlet, Amber and her companions were in the courthouse regarding custody of her 1-year-old, James. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Andrew Glennon is seeking custody of their son though, at this moment in time, it is unclear where things stand in the alleged custody battle since Portwood remained tight-lipped following the court appearance.

As fans know, Amber was arrested on July 5 following an altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. As The Inquisitr reported, the mother of two was arrested for “knowingly touching Andrew Glennon, a family or household member in a rude, insolent or angry manner.” It was also reported that she held a machete in the attack, according to official documents.

“She struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon.”

The papers go on to allege that the reality star did the attack in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age while she was well aware that her son was present and able to witness the fight and what was going on. Following the arrest, the 29-year-old was hit with two felony charges and a misdemeanor for domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The fight reportedly began after the two got into a heated argument in their car after they went to watch fireworks together. It’s alleged that the pair were stuck in traffic when Amber became enraged that Andrew didn’t plan ahead for the event. He let Amber out of the vehicle to cool off but when he got home, that’s when the spar began. Hopefully, the pair can solve things amicably.