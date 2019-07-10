Robert Mueller’s Mistakes Let Donald Trump Get Away With Russia Collusion, Law Professor Spells Out Errors

The Mueller report identifies numerous incidents of illegal coordination between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, but Mueller charged no one, and now one law professor wants to know why.

Special counsel Robert Mueller blundered when he failed to issue any charges for illegal coordination between members of the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. As a result Trump has so far been able to get away with “collusion,” according to a Fordham University law professor who published a detailed inventory Wednesday in The Daily Beast of what he says were Mueller’s errors made clear in the special counsel’s report of his investigative findings.

Even since the report’s public release, in redacted form, on April 18, “commentators have implored everyone to just read the report,” wrote law professor Jed Shugerman. “The problem is not who is reading it — the problem is the report itself, and its many errors.”

The initial order from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which remains accessible online via Justice.gov, gives Mueller broad authority to investigate “any links and/or coordination” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

But in his report, readable online courtesy of The New York Times, Mueller says that he defined “coordination” as “requiring an agreement — tacit or express.” Because he could find no such “agreement” Mueller said that he had “insufficient evidence” to charge anyone in the Trump campaign with illegal coordination.

But according two Shugerman, that was Mueller’s first inexplicable mistake. In fact, 17 years ago, Congress passed a law directly contradicting Mueller’s interpretation.

The “Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002,” posted online via Congress.gov, explicitly states that the Federal Election Commission is prohibited from “requiring agreement or formal collaboration to establish coordination.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller made serious legal errors that caused him to overlook Trump-Russia collusion, says a law professor. Andrew Burton / Getty Images

So why did Mueller make such an obvious mistake? “It seems Mueller did not hire any legal experts with experience in campaign finance regulation,” Shugerman wrote, calling that failure “a revealing oversight with serious consequences.”

One of the clearest examples of “coordination,” according to Shugerman, was Manafort’s sharing of significant quantities of internal campaign polling data from such key swing states as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Minnesota with Konstantin Kilimnik, who according Volume 1, Page 6 of the Mueller report has “ties to Russian intelligence.”

Yet Mueller in his report, in a statement at Volume 1, Page 30 that Shugerman describes as “dumbfounding,” claims that he “could not reliably determine Manafort’s purpose in sharing internal polling data with Kilimnik during the campaign.” In fact, Mueller appears to accept Manafort’s own explanation, that sharing the polling data would somehow be “good for business,” and was unrelated to the campaign.

By uncritically swallowing that story from Manafort — whom Mueller himself had accused of lying, an accusation upheld by a federal judge, according to The Washington Post — Mueller “bends over backward to a known liar” to absolve Manafort of illegal campaign coordination, Shugerman wrote.

Mueller, as The Inquisitr has reported, is scheduled to testify to Congress next Wednesday, July 17. Shugerman concludes his Daily Beast column by urging the House members questioning Mueller to grill him on why he made those errors.