‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller On Why She’s Wheelchair Bound

Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with cancer in April 2018. Since then, she has become cancer-free, but according to Hollywood Life, she still suffers repercussions from the cancer and a mis-diagnosis. One of them being the loss of the use of her legs.

Abby Lee Miller is in a wheelchair now due to her mis-diagnosis and a rare form of cancer, Burkitt Lymphoma. Hollywood Life says Abby talked about it during a revealing interview on The Wendy Williams Show.

Originally when she started showing symptoms, Abby spent three days in the hospital with six different doctors trying to get a diagnosis. Her symptoms caused them to diagnose her with a spinal infection and she went into emergency surgery. Hollywood life says she ended up with a scar from that surgery.

Her symptoms were very severe and started causing her to move her arms and legs around.

“I had a severe pain in my neck and upper back, my arms were flailing around. I can’t sit down, can’t go to the ladies room, can’t lay in bed, can’t stand in the shower. I constantly have to me moving. It was starting to blind me.”

In the meantime, the cancer was “choking” her spinal cord.

Since then, she has been in a wheelchair, unable to walk. She actually ended up lucky in some sense though. The doctors thought she had only days to live when they first realized what was happening. The cancer was very aggressive, so they didn’t know that she could survive it.

Once she learned she had cancer, she went through ten rounds of chemotherapy the site says.

Not everything with the wheelchair has gone smoothly. According to Fox News, she actually fell from the chair at the Pittsburgh Airport. Abby shared a photo of herself on the ground at the airport on Instagram. She captioned the photo saying things didn’t go as smoothly as they should’ve. She also stated that was thankful for those who helped her get back into the chair including the escorts at the airport and the “hot firemen.”

There is hope for the dance teacher though. According to Hollywood Life she told PeopleNow, that she’s actually re-learning how to walk. Abby has hopes of being able to walk again by September. Abby says her therapists are positive about the whole situation.

“I’ve had two different therapists say there’s no doubt,” Abby said about her ability to walk again.

First though, she has to go through a knee replacement surgery this month.