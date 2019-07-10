Jinger Duggar Living Her Best Life In California In New Instagram Pic

Jinger Duggar is living her best life in a new Instagram photo where she is seen enjoying a meal and the company of her immediate family as she and husband Jeremy Vuolo explore the neighborhoods near their new California home.

Jinger and Jeremy moved from Laredo, Texas — where they had lived since their 2016 wedding — to Los Angeles, California this past June. The couple has quickly begun assimilating into their new town, taking in the sights, enjoying the diverse food culture the state has to offer, and sharing their adventures with their social media followers.

In a new post, Jinger is seen enjoying a rather large spread of Chinese food alongside her daughter, Felicity. Local fans were quick to give the Counting On star tips and tricks for navigating the best places to eat and see in the area, many recognizing the restaurant the couple enjoyed and commenting on the look of the food in the photo.

A longtime lover of photography, Jinger also shot a sweet photo of Jeremy pushing Felicity around Chinatown in her stroller. Fans noted how good a photographer the TLC star is, and many commented on how she should continue using her gift, perhaps in a more professional way now that she is living her life on her own terms with her husband and not bound by the restrictive rules of the Duggar family.

Since marrying Jeremy, Jinger Duggar has found her own style, breaking free from the conservative outfits her family has sported for years and trying her hand at different clothing styles and hairstyles, including dying her hair a gorgeous blonde hue prior to the couple’s California move. Fans applauded the Duggar daughter for wearing shorts when the family lived in the hot Texas climate and have championed Jinger and Jeremy for making their own rules for their family, and not continuing to follow those set in place by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The family of three announced they were moving to the golden state so that Jeremy could complete his graduate degree at the Master’s Seminary. The couple revealed back in March that they would be leaving Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy was working as a pastor.

Jeremy posted to his own Instagram that the couple’s move would be documented in the newest season of Counting On, featuring a photo of Felicity looking over her shoulder from her high chair to the TLC crew that was situated around the family, likely readying themselves for a footage shoot for the fall debut of the newest season of the series.

Counting On airs on TLC.