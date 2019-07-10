‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles On The Red Carpet In A Glamorous Pink Gown

On Tuesday night, Instagram model Yanet Garcia jetted off to Barcelona, Spain, to attend the premiere of Spanish film Bellezonismo, where she brought the heat to the red carpet in a glamorous pink gown.

The weathercaster took to the popular social media site after the event to share photos from the night with her 10.7 million Instagram followers. As she posed on the red carpet for the photographers, Yanet donned a sparkly, pink floor-length dress that included poofy, feathered sleeves. It included a tight collar around the base of her neck, before making its way down her flawless figure and hugging her curves in all the right places.

At the waist, the dress was cinched with a built-in belt as the material continued down to a large leg-slit up her left leg. Displaying her muscular, long left leg, the model posed with her other hip cocked to the side, also showing off her nude high heels. The rest of the dress fell to the floor, surrounding the model in a circle skirt.

Yanet accessorized with a silver clutch bag and pearl earrings. Her brunette locks were worn loose and wavy around her back and shoulders and her makeup matched the glam of the dress, with smokey eyes, thick black eyeliner, and pink glossy lips.

In the caption of the photo, the model announces in Spanish that she’s standing on the red carpet of the Bellezonismo premiere while going on to thank the dress designer, stylist, and accessory designers behind her look.

As with all of her Instagram posts, the television personality’s millions of followers went crazy for her latest look, gushing over her beauty in the comments section.

One Instagram user commented, “Wow babe – love that color,” followed by a fire and heart-eyed emoji, while another wrote, “The hottest woman in Mexico!”

Loading...

Another shot from the glamorous night featured the 28-year-old alongside her new boyfriend Lewis Howes as they walked out of their hotel and entered the car to take them to the event. The pair looked stunning as Yanet’s chic dress matched fantastically with the former athlete’s dashing black coat and pants and white dress shirt and sneakers.

A sweet caption next to the short video clip featured Yanet thanking her boyfriend for always supporting her dreams and telling him that she loves him.

The weathercaster introduced the world to her boyfriend just last month with a photo of the two sharing an intimate moment, which she posted to Instagram.