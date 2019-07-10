Heather Graham Joins ‘Vikings’ Actor Katheryn Winnick In New Thriller ‘Wander’

'Wander' delves into the possible conspiracy that links two deaths.

Actor Heather Graham will be joining Vikings star Katheryn Winnick in April Mullen’s upcoming movie, Wander. Graham and Winnick will star alongside Aaron Eckhart in the conspiracy thriller.

According to Screen Daily, Winnick joined the cast of Wander in June. She will play Elsa Viceroy, who is described as “a mysterious authority figure.” Winnick’s character will come to the attention of Eckhart’s main character, Arthur Bretnik, who is delving into a suspicious death that may also be linked to the death of his daughter. Bretnik is described as “a mentally unstable private investigator” who is convinced there is a conspiracy involving the two deaths.

At the time of Winnick’s casting, Mullen described the actor as “a powerhouse of talent.”

“She’s intelligent, radiant and deeply committed. We’re thrilled to have her join our cast in Wander.”

Katheryn Winnick is probably best known for her role of the shieldmaiden Lagertha in History Channel’s Vikings. However, she has also recently starred in Netflix’s Polar, and also just wrapped production on Netflix’s upcoming Wu Assassins, in which she directed an episode. In addition, Winnick has also signed on for the drama Flag Day, which stars Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, and Miles Teller.

It has now been announced that Heather Graham will join the line up for Wander. She will play a character called Shelley Luscomb, who is a close friend of Arthur’s, as well as an attorney. According to Deadline, Shelley has “known Arthur long before his world unraveled and acts a voice of reason in his life.”

Graham is known for her vast movie roles, which include Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. In addition to her work in film, she has also starred in the TV series Get Shorty, Law & Order: True Crime, Angie Tribeca, and Flaked, according to Deadline.

Loading...

Branching out from acting, Graham has recently been involved with the ABC drama pilot The Hypnotist’s Love Story in which she executive produces. This new projected series is based on a book by the same author who wrote Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty.

Wander is Mullen’s follow-up movie to the romance Below Her Mouth. This movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was shot using an all-female crew.

Screen Daily states that production on Wander will commence in July and will be shot entirely in New Mexico. As yet, it is unclear when Wander will be scheduled for release.