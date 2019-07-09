‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Teases Chelsea And Anita Chaos

With Chelsea back in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, it’s only a matter of time before Anita shows up and wreaks havoc, either on or with her daughter.

Earlir today, Chelsea actress Melissa Claire Egan shared a picture of herself and Catherine Bach, who portrayed the well-known character of Daisy Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard and is now Chelsea’s mom Anita on the show. Egan advised her followers to stay tuned to find out what chaos Anita brings with her when she rolls back into Genoa City later this summer. According to The Inquisitr, Bach’s first airdate is Thursday, August 8.

With Chelsea’s husband Calvin (John Burke) recently dying almost immediately after showing up in town, something strange is going on. Plus, Chelsea already admitted that Anita is the one who originally dated Calvin, although Chelsea ended up becoming his wife and he adopted Connor. Chelsea stayed with Anita briefly after she embezzled money from Fenmore’s and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and fled Genoa City, leaving Nick (Joshua Morrow) broken-hearted and unlucky in love once again.

Chelsea is a notorious con woman, and she learned from the best — her mother, Anita. At 16, Chelsea dropped out of high school so that she could run cons with Anita.

Bach replied to Egan’s post, teasing, “so much trouble! So much fun! Like mother like daughter!”

That little tidbit makes it almost seem as if Chelsea and Anita are once again running another con, which could be devastating for Nick and maybe even Adam (Mark Grossman) since Chelsea is part of their lives again.

Fans almost instantly began taking sides of either Team Adam or Team Nick since Chelsea has been involved with both Newman brothers in the past. Since her return, Chelsea has frozen Adam out and leaned on Nick as her rock as things continue to unfold.

“Oh boy, time to hold on, trouble is brewing in GC. Love it, and Chelsea, you better not get with Nick cough cough. You best get back with Adam!! #TeamAdam,” wrote one fan.

“@missyclaireegan I LOVE that your back….now get back with Nick! LOL,” pleaded another viewer.

Egan’s followers responded with happiness that Mamma Duke will soon be reunited with Chelsea in Genoa City. Together, this mother/daughter duo is bound to shake things up and do the unexpected while keeping residents on their toes. Nothing is ever dull when these two characters light up the small screen together.