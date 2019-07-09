‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Looks Completely Different While Appearing On An Episode Of ‘Law And Order’

See Erika Jayne toned down!

Erika Jayne appeared on an episode of Law & Order years ago and recently, a screenshot of her performance surfaced on Twitter.

On July 8, The Daily Dish shared the post, which was shared by Carla Sosenko, the Editor in Chief of Us Weekly magazine, and revealed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had appeared on the series in the role of Suzanne Morton for a couple of episodes between 1990 and 1991.

Those episodes were titled “Prescription for Death” and “Violence of Summer.”

According to the report, Jayne was sporting a very different look than viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are used to seeing when she appeared on the scripted series over two decades ago and didn’t seem to have much makeup on. As fans of the show well know, Jayne has been known for her over-the-top looks ever since she first joined the series. So, when it comes to the all natural look, which she was sporting on Law & Order, that isn’t something Bravo fans are used to seeing.

Also in the 1990s, Jayne made an appearance on High Incident, a short-lived series based on the lives of police and created by Steven Spielberg, and on Alchemy, a made-for-television film.

Pretty sure this is @erikajayne in this episode of Law & Order that I’ve somehow never seen. What a great day! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/kMFKwOB3f9 — carla sosenko (@carlasosenko) July 4, 2019

After marrying husband Thomas Girardi, a well-known attorney in Los Angeles, in 1999, Jayne put an end to her television career before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015 for the show’s sixth season.

During an interview with People magazine in March 2018, Jayne opened up about the way in which Girardi has been completely supportive of her career endeavors, including her music aspirations and many sexy performances.

“He was totally supportive,” Jayne said of the moment she decided to become Erika Jayne after years of being stay-at-home wife Erika Girardi. “That’s the nice thing in this family. We all support each other for what we choose to do and for our passions.”

Loading...

Although Jayne’s performances can be quite racy, as is her commentary on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Girardi stands by her no matter what and, as Jayne told the magazine, he believes in her and supports her.

“That’s my favorite thing about our relationship,” she gushed.

Jayne was married once before Girardi and Girardi was married twice.

To see more of Jayne and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 finale at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.