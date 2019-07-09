Megan Rapinoe Sizzles In Wet See-Through Swimsuit While Flipping Off The Camera, Following World Cup Win

As Megan Rapinoe celebrates the 2019 Women’s World Cup win alongside her team members, she is earning praise and attention from all over the internet. Editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit MJ Day honored the soccer star by posting a NSFW photo of her sizzling in a wet swimsuit that left little of her athletic body to the imagination.

In the snap, the 34-year-old California native poses with her arms raised above her head, flipping off the camera, as she stands in the surf of the ocean. She sports a sunflower yellow swimsuit that is soaking wet from a recent dip in the water. The resulting see-through suit leaves nothing of her chest to the imagination, while also showing off her toned, chiseled abdomen.

As Megan flashes a cheeky closed-lipped smile at the photographer, her light-blonde, cropped hair reflects the light of the setting sun and every sculpted muscle in her body appears to shimmer, highlighting her athletic figure even further.

In the caption of the photo, MJ writes that she’s just going to “leave this woman right here,” implying that no words are needed to accompany such a strong and fierce woman. The editor’s 187,000 Instagram followers agreed with her in regards to how incredible of a woman Megan is, with many commenting about how “badass” she is.

One Instagram user wrote, “I love the badassary of this picture,” while another commented, “This is why I freaking love her.”

Yet another fan of the soccer player’s chimed in with, “Beautiful I feel the golden energy,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Recently, Megan received backlash after telling a French newspaper that “not many, if any” of her teammates would attend a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, reported The Inquisitr. The soccer player has been embroiled in a public Twitter dispute with the current president of the United States for several weeks, as Megan has not been shy about expressing her thoughts and sentiments towards Trump.

Many have accused her of being “un-American” for refusing to meet with Donald Trump at the White House, even after he invited the team win or lose, and for choosing to opt out of placing her hand over her heart and sing the words to the national anthem while it’s being played.

Despite most likely not paying a visit to the president, Rapinoe reportedly accepted an invitation from Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez to visit the capitol, while Democratic leaders in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, have also invited the players to Capitol Hill, wrote The Inquisitr.