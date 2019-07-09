Mario Lopez And Wife Courtney Welcome Baby No. 3

The 'Saved By The Bell' actor announced in January that he and the Broadway dancer were expecting.

The Lopez family is now a party of five, as former Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez, 45, and his wife, Courtney Mazza, 36, have just welcomed baby boy Santino Rafael Lopez into their family.

Lopez shared a heart-warming Instagram gallery just after Santino was born on Monday. The pictures include a photo of his wife cuddling a smiling Santino, Daddy Lopez in a hairnet, a face mask and hospital scrubs holding his newborn, as well as two pictures of Mommy Lopez looking gorgeous with her baby bump.

Courtney also posted a sweet gallery to Instagram. Her photos include a close-up of baby Santino, the same hospital bed photo Mario posted, as well as three photos of the mom’s baby bumps during each of her pregnancies.

The newest little Lopez joins siblings Dominic, 5, and Gia, 8.

The couple first met while working together on the Broadway show A Chorus Line in 2008. The cute couple got married in 2012 in Punta Mita, Mexico, known for its upscale resorts and private beaches. The couple’s daughter Gia, who was 2-years-old at the time, played flower girl for Mom and Dad, according to People.

In January, Lopez posted a surprising video of the entire family — including the dog — on Instagram with a twist announcement at the end.

The “Lopez family update” included his daughter, who talked about her dancing, his son, who spoke about his jiu-jitsu classes and wrestling, and Mario, who spoke about his busy schedule at work. Then he asked “Mrs. Lopez, what about you?” His wife then spilled the beans about the upcoming pregnancy by lifting up her shirt and showing off her baby belly.

“We are adding to the team. We’re going to be a party of five,” said Lopez.

Lopez told People that a third baby for him and his wife would be like a “Christmas miracle.” The couple had been trying for a third child in 2018, but it didn’t seem to be in the cards. They started to accept that they would remain a foursome.

“If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each. But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end.”

The couple didn’t want to know the gender of their baby until the birth. They preferred to keep it under wraps as they had for their first two kids.

“We’re pretty old school, you know, it being the tie-breaker. It doesn’t matter, to be honest, as long as it’s healthy,” Lopez said.