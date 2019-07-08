Miley Cyrus’ Red Latex Video Brings Her Mom Into The Comments, Instagram Can’t Deal

Miley Cyrus’ recent Instagram update has turned into a bit of a family deal. The SHE IS COMING singer has been making plenty of headlines with her 2019-released “Mother’s Daughter” track. The song might have self-acceptance as its theme and “Don’t f*ck with my freedom” as the hook, but it’s got plenty of references to Miley’s mother, Leticia “Tish” Cyrus. The video also shows the 26-year-old singer and her mother in twinning Chanel outfits.

The weekend saw Miley take to Instagram for an inspirational and interactive update. The singer shared a clip of herself from the “Mother’s Daughter” music video. Miley was seen in the red latex bodysuit that forms her core video outfit. The Instagram footage showed the blonde in an empowering moment – the caption seemed to follow suit. Miley promised that she would share three “people,” “places,” or “things” that are empowering to her if her fans did the same.

Responses poured in. It looks like the platform has picked up on one in particular, though.

With over 3,100 likes, a comment from Tish Cyrus proved the most-liked.

“1. My children… They have all become such incredible people that Im so proud of. 2. Church I LOVE the feeling of renewal and strength I always feel after a service. 3. When I go through hardships and realize I am stronger and more dependent than I realize”

Clearly, the mother-and-daughter bond is both strong and proving well-received.

“Aw that text touched me,” one fan replied.

“@tishcyrus i love you tish, i love you miley,” another wrote.

Given the number of likes, it did seem that Instagram was absolutely loving Tish’s reply.

The singer’s mother wasn’t the only celebrity face to respond, though. Also receiving many likes was a comment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna – Lisa and Miley are known for commenting on each other’s social media accounts.

“My Children they are the bomb My Husband cuz he is everything and Dancing which brings me great joy,” Lisa wrote.

Countless other fans took to the comments section to follow Miley’s instructions. Many mentioned their family members, their faith, and various life experiences that had strengthened them. A fair few also seemed willing to list Miley herself as the person they were most empowered by.

Miley’s update also proved popular overall. It had racked up over 2.8 million views within 22 hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 7,000 fans into the comments section. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.