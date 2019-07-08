‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Gives Birth To First Child

After a series of heartbreaking miscarriages, Ashley Darby and her husband, Michael, welcomed their first child on Sunday, July 7. The Real Housewives of Potomac star has documented her struggles with conceiving on the show, so the couple was overjoyed to announce the arrival of their son with a sweet Instagram post, per OK!

The 31-year-old shared a photo of Michael holding the couple’s new addition to his chest, wrapped in a colorful blanket, while the exhausted momma took a snooze in her hospital bed. The touching post shared all of her fears and excitement at finally being able to meet their baby.

“I never thought this day would come. When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show,” she wrote.

Ashley added that it was the best day of their lives, and they looked forward to spending time with their new son.

“After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

Ashley has shared her journey of trying to have a baby after suffering from multiple devastating miscarriages and battling to keep her marriage together. She told Bravo that co-star Gizelle Bryant had advised her she needed to decide whether or not her marriage was something she was willing to fight for after the couple hit went through a rough patch. Ultimately, Ashley decided it was, and the two stuck it out, finally deciding to start a family together.

When she first got pregnant, Ashley says, the couple was excited, but the prospect of parenthood felt unreal. When she miscarried the baby, Michael was more upset than she expected, and that’s when the couple realized they wanted to keep trying to make everything work.

After that, the couple turned to holistic methods to help bring a baby to term. She limited her drinking, started eating healthier and turned to lifestyle changes like meditation, yoga and acupuncture, according to OK Magazine. Ashley even added a few less conventional treatments, such as wearing woolen socks to bed and massaging her belly, along with traditional Chinese medicine.