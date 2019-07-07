Watch Algeria Vs. Guinea Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16 Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

Algeria will try to avoid becoming the latest upset victim in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 when they take on Guinea in a knockout match.

After his team won all three of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group stage matches, outscoring opponents 6-0, Algeria Coach Djamel Belmadi says that his sights are now set on nothing short of the AFCON trophy, according to BeIn Sports. That objective is perhaps made more realistic by the upset defeats of favorite Egypt and another highly-rated side, Morocco, already in the Round of 16. If they can manage it, the title would be Algeria’s first since 1990, and only second in history. But first the Desert Foxes must avoid becoming an upset victim themselves, when they face a determined underdog Guinea side in their first knockout stage match, which will stream live from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Algeria vs. Guinea Sunday Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Sunday, July 7, at the 30,000-seat 30 June Stadium, also known as Egyptian Air Defense Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Algeria, that start time will be 8 p.m. Central European Time, while the game will start at 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in Guinea.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Monday, July 8, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Algeria have not always been the better team, historically. In 12 previous meetings dating back to 1972, per 11v11, the National Elephants actually have the better of it, taking five victories to four for Algeria, with three games drawn. But Algeria won the most recent clash, a friendly match in June of 2017.

The Algerians come in with the deeper side, using a team of mostly reserve players in their final group stage game against Tanzania, according to The South African. Algeria won anyway, 3-0, and now enter the knockout stage with a roster of well-rested starters ready to make a run at the AFCON title.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Algeria vs. Guinea Africa Cup of Nations knockout game, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service will require cable or satellite service login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

African football fans who do not have subscriptions to the BeIn network can also find a way to watch the Algeria vs. Guinea match stream live for free without those credentials. Those prospective viewers can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Desert Foxes vs. National Elephants match, and several upcoming AFCON knockout stage matches, live streams for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as it will in Algeria. In Guinea, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network live streams the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the Desert Foxes vs. National Elephants live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will be in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON knockout stage match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will live stream of Sunday’s 2019 AFCON showdown from Cairo.

For a lengthy list of sources around the globe that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Algeria-Guinea Round of 16 match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.