‘Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Tyler Cameron Is Chased By Over 100 Women When He Runs In Central Park

If you’ve been keeping up with the current season of The Bachelorette, you’re familiar with fan favorite Tyler Cameron. Cameron is a male model, general contractor and one of the four remaining men vying for Hannah Brown’s heart. Through all the drama that has transpired this season, it’s been Cameron who has kept a level head and tried to keep the peace. When other men have made disrespectful comments regarding how intimate Brown’s gotten with some of the contestants, it’s been Cameron who has stood up for her and defended her. We don’t yet know if Brown does indeed choose Cameron in the end, but it’s safe to say he’ll have plenty of other women to choose from in the case he is sent home brokenhearted, according to The New York Post.

On an average evening in New York, you can see Cameron going on his usual jog through Central Park. Behind him you’ll also see around 100 women running after him. As weird as this image seems, Cameron actually started an informal jogging club back in June.

“Meet us at Central Park at Tavern on the Green… Whether you’re running or walking, it’s an easy way to keep each other accountable and get healthy together,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

What he might not have realized was that it would be almost all women that would show up. On Cameron’s first run there were about 60 different people in attendance to accompany him. The following week that number had reached around 100 people.

Photos from one of Cameron’s recent jogs show the reality television star running along calmly. He appears to be taking the jog pretty seriously. A large group of young women surround him, nearly all of them in stylish leggings and sports bras. In another photos, Cameron stops to take a selfie with some giddy looking girls.

Mia Krugger is a 20-year-old student and one of the many young ladies that jogs behind the model.

“All these girls are just sprinting after him. He’s gorgeous. It’s the funniest sight. It’s like The Beatles,” she said.

Cameron has had his own challenges in the past year and exerice served as way for him to relieve his stress. Shortly before he went on the show, his father became seriously ill and was hospitalized.

“Exercise was an outlet for him to [deal] with what he was going through [with his dad],” said Matt James, one of Cameron’s former football teammates.