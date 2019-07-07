Khloe Kardashian Stumps Fans With Latest Post: ‘Does This Mean She’s Back With Tristan?’

Khloe Kardashian left fans scratching their heads this weekend with a confusing new social media post.

On Saturday night, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a simple photo of a small, black heart and nothing else.

Fans immediately began to wonder why Kardashian posted the photo and what it could mean in connection to Khloe’s life.

“Does this mean she’s back with Tristan?” one fan asked in the comment section, as many other fans began to comment that they hoped that wasn’t the case.

“Am I the only one that’s super confused?” another one of Khloe’s followers wrote.

“What does this mean?” a third fan asked.

Another fan joked that the post got a ton of likes for no other reason than the fact that Khloe is famous.

“When you famous you don’t need to post anything interesting to get likes.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star offered no insight into the post whatsoever and didn’t even leave a caption for the photo of the tiny black heart emoji.

However, some speculated that it could have to do with her love life, as she may still be feeling low after split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, back in February.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was recently doing an interview with Scott Disick when she was asked about her love life.

Of course, Scott jumped in to reveal that he doesn’t want Khloe to date anyone so soon after her split with Tristan Thompson.

“I don’t want her to date. She doesn’t need it right now,” Scott interjected, per Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Khloe agreed with Scott’s advice.

“I don’t. I’m so fine not dating right now. I’ve never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there’s chemistry, then that’s who you should date. But I’m just not even in that head space, but you never know what will happen,” Khloe added.

Kardashian went on to reveal that she’s not dating anyone at the moment and that she is simply just enjoying her life as it is with her family members and her beloved daughter, True.

As many fans know, Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year after he was busted cheating on her for the second time in the span of a year. This time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

