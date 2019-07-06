Does Vicki Gunvalson Know The Reason She Was Demoted? ‘RHOC’ Star Discusses Reunion On Instagram

Vick Gunvalson is opening up about her new role on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t appear to have any clue as to why she was demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of the show’s upcoming 14th season.

Following the shocking news earlier this week, the longtime reality star, who has appeared on the show in a full-time position since its first season in 2006, appeared on Instagram, where she addressed questions from fans in regard to her downgraded role and the series’ future reunion.

“This is ridiculous! Who thought this was a good idea?” one person asked about Gunvalson’s new position.

Although Gunvalson didn’t offer a statement about who was behind her demotion, she did confirm she was wondering the same by replying to the fan with an emoji with its hands in the air.

As fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, rumors regarding Gunvalson’s potential demotion began swirling online earlier this year after the rest of the cast began filming Season 14 without her. Then, after new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke began filming with the ladies, rumors of Gunvalson’s reduced role were further fueled.

While Gunvalson wasn’t included in the full-time cast lineup, she seemed to confirm that she would be part of production on the Season 14 reunion after a fan mentioned the taping.

“I am glad you and the ladies are all friends again. I hope you still are when the reunion airs,” the fan wrote.

“We are and we will be!” Gunvalson proclaimed.

Loading...

Although Bravo has not yet released a statement about why Gunvalson was removed from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, an insider told Radar Online days ago that producers simply wanted to focus more on younger members of the show. At the same time, the source said that while Gunvalson wasn’t expected to return to her full-time position in the near future, there are absolutely no plans to fire her from the series. Instead, she will reportedly remain in her part-time role for as long as she agrees to return “because she’s a household name.”

“No one sees the network making her a main cast member again,” the insider said.

Following her demotion, Gunvalson told fans she would always be the “OG of the OC.”

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.