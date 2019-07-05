Courteney Cox Shares Fourth Of July Selfie With Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern, And Suzanne Somers

Courteney Cox had a Fourth of July to remember with the best of friends.

As fans know, the actress regularly shares photos of herself and friends on social media, and this Fourth of July was no exception. The mother of one delighted her loyal Instagram followers by sharing a fun-filled snapshot of herself and a few friends celebrating the red, white, and blue. In the photo, Courteney and her girl squad all huddle around each other for the photo op. Jewelry maker Jennifer Meyer appears to be the one who snaps the selfie as she leans back and smiles.

Right next to Meyer stands Jennifer Aniston, who is peeking just behind her shoulder. Actress Laura Dern stands just behind Aniston, and she is all smiles for the shot, wearing her long blonde locks down and straight. Then there’s Suzanne Somers, who is also wearing her blonde locks down while smiling for the snapshot. Beside her is an unnamed friend while Cox appears all the way to the right in the image, flashing her pearly whites.

In the caption of the photo, Cox mentions that she is so lucky to be spending the Fourth of July with so many women that she loves. Since the photo went live on the Friends star’s account, it’s earned her a lot of attention with over 621,000 likes and 3,300-plus comments. While some followers commented on the image to gush over the Friends reunion, countless others wished Cox a Happy Fourth. Even a few famous friends took time to comment on the photo.

“This looks like a solid grouping,” Chelsea Handler commented.

“But where’s Phoebe?!?!?!?!,” another fan asked.

“Now my day is finally complete and 100% better. happy 4th of july, queen, hope you’re having a great day! i love u so much,” one more Instagrammer gushed with two heart emoji.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Aniston, Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow made headlines as they’re concerned about their former castmate, Matthew Perry, after he was spotted out and about looking “disheveled.” In the past, he has battled with a number of issues, including substance abuse and depression, and now, fans and friends are fearful that the troubled actor is spiraling down the wrong path. An insider close to the situation shared that Aniston and the rest of the cast are “desperately sad” to see Matthew in such a state of mind.

“Just because Jen isn’t super close to Matthew doesn’t mean she isn’t scared for him,” the insider dished. “She’s tried making contact numerous times over the past few years, but he rarely returns calls and when he does it’s like talking to a different person.”

Following all of the backlash, Perry took to Twitter, joking that he was going to get a manicure.